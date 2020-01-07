Sam Faiers reveals the secrets behind her bikini body

Sam's bikini bod game is strong

Sam Faiers isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her phenomenal figure over on her Instagram account.

Sam spent the festive period on a sun soaked holiday in the Maldives with her husband Paul Knightley and their two children, so there has been no shortage of swimwear snaps lately.

Naturally, the uploads of the former TOWIE star’s tanned, toned physique raked in hundreds of comments from fans, all applauding her impressive figure.

But how does the Essex mummy stay in shape while keeping up with her son Paul, four and her one-year-old daughter, Rosie?

Sam’s revealed her secret to maintaining a fab bod and it’s all down to finding time for herself.

“I just think as long as you’ve got a nice healthy balanced diet and you are giving yourself that little bit of time and still making the effort I do think you can squeeze in that little half an hour,” she explained.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she continued, “I always say, set your alarm early, get up before the children, then you have the rest of the day to be a mum.

“I’ll get up before anyone else in my house gets up, I’ll train, have a shower and put a little bit of makeup on. By quarter to 7, I’m done and can get on with my day with the kids.”

While she trains “two to three times a week” with a personal trainer, Sam isn’t too strict with her food and doesn’t cut out her favourite treats.

“With my diet, I’m not going to lie, I love my food and I would find it really hard to cut out all carbs, because I love bread.

“I just keep it really balanced and I’m really busy all the time so I haven’t got time plan out super healthy meals and stand there cooking all day.”