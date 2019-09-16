OMG!

Sam Faeirs shared a lovely family picture on Instagram but there was something very creepy hiding in the background!

The Mummy Diaries star travelled to Newport, in Wales, for a relaxing family holiday alongside the rest of her family – including mum Sue, sister Billie and her family.

Sharing glimpses of their family life as the Faiers sisters usually do, Sam posted a snap of thee Faiers girls and the little ones – Nelly, Paul, Arthur and Rosie – in the jacuzzi.

All the kids opted to skinny dip, so Sam understandably blurred the picture, and captioned it: ‘Swimsuits optional 😉☀️’.

Many of their fans took to the comments to gush about their family getaway,, with one saying: ‘Look at Paul and Rosie ❤️ I hope my new baby and toddler will be like this !!!’

Another added: ‘You are so Cute together I can’t even wait till Wednesday night for the mummy diaries.’

A third wrote: ‘You both are an inspiration to us mums and of course nanny too 😘. I love your series and following your gorgeous children’s steps… You are amazing mums ❤️’.

But one fan noticed there was something creepy hiding in the background – a rogue hand that seems to be holding something.

One said: ‘That creepy hand in the window 😂’.

Another also noticed the weird detail: ‘Who’s in the window 😂😂’

A third also wondered: ‘Who is by the window’.

Sadly, Sam didn’t provide any answers to the mystery so we’ll have to continue to wonder!

The cute family trip comes after Sam and Billie confessed they would like to have their next babies at the same time.

When asked about it, Billie told Mail Online: ‘Yeah, of course we would!’

Sam added: ‘It’s just so easy to be pregnant together, we didn’t go to the club together for four and half years.’