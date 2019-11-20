Sam Faiers makes heartbreaking update while away on trip

Sam Faiers has made a heartbreaking update.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram with a sad update while on a trip to Moldova.

Sharing an image of her cuddling a little boy, Sam wrote, ‘I can’t even write this caption without crying,’ she wrote. ‘My heart is aching. I’ve never experienced anything like i have in the last 2 days in my whole life.

‘This little boy Ilese was abandoned at birth he’s almost 1. The nanny in the orphanage told me that when the babies cuddle they love to feel your heartbeat because all they want is to feel loved.

‘Every single penny raised for @outreachmoldova goes to the children. Im humbled and honoured to be so heavily involved in such an incredible and personal charity.

‘@luisazissman and I have just set up a just giving page as so many of you have been asking how to get involved,’ explained Sam.

‘Please donate whatever you can 🙏❤️,’ she appealed, ‘thank you xxx (link in bio) xx

‘Currently in this particular part of the orphanage there is 1 nanny to 6 babies 😭 our money can pay for a number of things at the orphanage including nannies for the children so not only are their basic needs met but the nannies have time to cuddle and love them too x’.

Just hours before posting the update, Sam, who is working with children’s charity Outreach Moldova, posted a statement reading, ‘So today has been much harder than I ever imagined or expected.

‘I’m completely emotionally drained and need to process what I have seen and learnt before I come on here and try and show you all my experience.

‘What I can say is my life has been touched & changed forever. I can’t wait for a future with these amazing children & to help this incredible charity from the ground upwards’.