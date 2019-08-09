Sam Faiers WOWS fans as she debuts HUGE appearance revamp

🍊🍊🍊

Former TOWIE babe Sam Faiers left fans stunned this week when she debuted a wild change to her hair.

Taking to Instagram, the stunning mum-of-two took lots of her 2.3 million followers by surprise when she uploaded a snap in which she can be seen showcasing bright orange locks.

Rocking the carrot coloured hair do, Sam proudly showed off her sleek, bum-length barnet and continued the colour scheme by clutching a can of orange fizzy drink.

Don’t worry if you’re a fan of the 28-year-old reality star’s classic brown colour, this new look isn’t making a permanent appearance.

Penning a caption beside the colourful upload, Sam confessed that her new hair was in fact just a wig.

Aptly comparing herself to the redheaded Flinstones character, she went on to add: ‘I love being Wilma 😉🙌.’

Of course, hundreds of Sam’s loyal fans left heaps of gushing comments beneath the post.

One swooned: ‘Wow you suit this colour so much gorgeous!!😍😍,’ while another chipped in: ‘Literally Wilma is so hotttt🔥🧡🧡🔥🧡 thanks doll 😘😘😘.’

And a third added: ‘THIS IS A LOOK😍.’

Sam recently came under fire from her social media followers after some were convinced she had edited her figure in a selfie.

Posing in a chic swimsuit and a long, floral kimono, the Essex native showed off her jaw dropping figure and slim waist.

But some commenters accused her of using Photoshop to change the shape of her body.

One wrote: ‘Photo shop curves- why?’

While a second irritated fan continued: ‘PHOTO SHOPPED Again 😣.’

The naturally brunette beauty also received online backlash when she shared a photo of herself sporting a skimpy bikini alongside a message about feeling confident.

Standing on a luxury yacht wearing a spotty, green two-piece, Sam wrote: Confidence is beautiful, no matter your size, no matter your weight, be confident in who you are and you will be beautiful ☺️👙.’

Hitting back at the statement, one annoyed Insta user remarked: ‘I’ll be more confident when you stop Photoshopping/editing your pics to create a false idea of reality.’