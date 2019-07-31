'PHOTOSHOPPED Again 😣'

Sam Faiers took to Instagram yesterday to share an uber-chic swimsuit snap with her 2.3 million followers.

Posing by a huge bathtub wearing a figure hugging one piece teamed with a long floral kimono and a pair of large, diva-esque sunglasses, the former TOWIE star snapped a gorgeous mirror selfie.

Captioning the image, the 28-year-old reality personality cheekily penned: ‘Selfie vibes 😉.’

But beneath the upload, some of the mum-of-two’s followers accused her of editing the shape of her body.

One commented: ‘Photo shop curves- why?’

While a second irritated fan added: ‘PHOTO SHOPPED Again 😣.’

Sam came under fire from her fans earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself sporting a skimpy bikini alongside a message about feeling confident.

Standing on a luxury yacht wearing a spotty, green two-piece, the Essex native wrote: Confidence is beautiful, no matter your size, no matter your weight, be confident in who you are and you will be beautiful ☺️👙.’

Hitting back at the statement, one annoyed commenter remarked: ‘I’ll be more confident when you stop photoshopping/editing your pics to create a false idea of reality.’

The follower went on to explain: ‘Don’t get me wrong I like Sam! And I will continue to follow her, I like her as a person from what I’ve seen on tv. I’m not one to post hate just because. I just think in a modern world that lacks body self confidence, we shouldn’t be promoting the photoshopping of our pictures and then being told to love ourselves!

Plenty more of Sam’s fans seemed irked by her caption, with many insisting it’s easy to be confident with a slim physique like hers.

One chipped in: ‘Say this when your a size 20+, there’s nothing of you! You look lovely,’ and one more continued: ‘It’s very easy to preach this when you are slim.’