Yummy mummy!

Sam Faiers stunned as she headed out for the Pride Of Britain awards last night.

Wearing a chic, cut out, figure hugging dress teamed with a sleek up do and a glowing make-up look, Sam took to Instagram to pose for a jaw dropping hotel.

Hitting the comment section, heaps of fans began showering the former TOWIE star with compliments.

‘You are so beautiful 💖💖,’ one wrote, while a second chipped in, ‘You are a style icon literally😍 goals 😍 stunning.’

Later, the mum-of-two posted an adorable image of herself and her boyfriend Paul Knightley cosying up in the back of a car.

In the snapshot, the pair can be seen holding hands while Sam is looks lovingly at her beau.

This comes after yummy mummy Sam hit back at her step dad Dave when he quizzed her about when Paul is going to propose to her.

During the tense episode of Sam and her sister Billie’s reality show The Mummy Diaries, Sam snapped at the swipe, declaring, “It’s actually none of your business.

Explaining his thoughts behind his prying, Dave added, “I think he should marry you basically, before you move anyway.”

Getting fiery, Sam added, “Dad we’re not ready to get married yet. When our time is right, it will be right and it will be really exciting for us.

“But we’re not just doing it because everyone is pressuring us that we should be married.”