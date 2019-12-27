Sam Faiers wows fans as she sizzles in holiday bikini snap

Sam Faiers has wowed fans with her latest snap.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has been using her social media to update fans on a the luxury winter holiday that she is enjoying with her adorable family

Taking to her Instagram page, Sam has been sharing snaps of the lavish Christmas break with her nearly two and a half million followers, giving them a glimpse into her festive getaway with partner Paul Knightley and their two children Paul and Rosie.

And the former TOWIE star has left fans reeling with one of her latest snaps, as she sizzles in a trendy bikini set, flaunting her enviable figure and her gorgeously bronzed tan.

In the candid snap, the mum-of-two can be seen in a tie bikini designed with vertical pastel and grey stripes.

Flaunting her even and glowy tan, the reality star, who appears in The Mummy Diaries with her sister Billie Faiers, can be seen pouting at the camera, with gorgeous heart-shaped earrings dangling from her ears.

And fans and friends couldn’t get over how amazing the TV star looked.

‘B A B E’, wrote friend and fellow TOWIE star Ferne McCann, while sister Billie echoed, ‘Beach babe 😌❤️🐚😍😘’.

Partner Paul Knightley also commented, writing, ‘😍🔥’.

Former Love Island stars Zara McDermott and Francesca Allen commented, writing, ‘Oh wow 😍😍😍❤️❤️’ and‘🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

While others added, ‘ Looking great. ❤️🙏🔥 enjoy your holidays.x’, ‘Love your bikini 👙 ’ and ‘ Omg 😍😍😍😍😍😍 ’.

Sam is enjoying a Christmas break in the Maldives with her adorable family, taking to Instagram to share sweet photos from the luxury getaway.

The mum-of-two posted snaps of her alongside her young children enjoying the night before Christmas Eve, and even uploaded a sweet photo of children Paul and Rosie laughing on Christmas Day earlier this week.