The former TOWIE star laughed off the comments

Sam Faiers has been trolled after sharing a snap of son Paul, three, using a buggy.

Sam, 28, has just jetted off on another holiday, and uploaded a snap from the airport of her two kids sitting in their buggies.

But within moments, the former TOWIE star had been bombarded with negative comments.

‘Why is Paul is a buggy?? Looks ridiculous!’ one wrote.

Another said, ‘Not being rude… but your oldest boy should not be in a buggy he’s way too big for it, looks way too big for it. Surely pushing him around must get tiring!’

And another simply asked: ‘Why is Paul in a buggy?’

However, others came to Sam’s defence and said they often let their three-year-old children sit in a buggy at the airport as they get tired easily.

‘Yeah my boy is three and when we go to busy airports and holidays he likes the option of the buggy. Three year olds can tire easily too well my little guy does,’ another wrote underneath the shot.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: ‘For those asking why Paul is in a buggy… he’s a young child with legs. They’re going on holiday somewhere hot and he might get tired.’

While a third added, ‘It’s so sad that mums feel the need to criticise others mums! Can’t everyone see that we are all doing an amazing job in our own different ways!

‘I can guarantee that I’ll definitely be putting my little girl in a pram if we go on holiday, if she’s that age, to make it easier for her little legs and also easier for myself and my partner.’

While someone else said her five-year-old still goes in a buggy while they’re on holiday.

She added: ‘It’s hot, long travelling times & quite frankly I’d rather him be in his buggy where it’s safe than him running around an airport because he’s over tired! So sick of key board warriors with their judgy comments!’

Others also trolled her for going on another holiday this year after already enjoying a string of sunshine breaks, but the TV star just laughed it off.

‘She probably needs another holiday after dealing with all the judgemental comments day in day out lol,’ a fan commented on the picture, to which Sam replied with three crying with laughter emojis.

Sam and partner Paul Knightley welcomed their first born in December 2015 after the reality TV star fell pregnant five months into their relationship.