Sam was reportedly given the axe earlier this week

Sam Gowland has slammed reports that he’s been kicked out of the Geordie Shore house after ‘blazing rows’ with his on-off girlfriend and co-star Chloe Ferry.

The 23-year-old, who found fame on 2017’s Love Island, cleared up the rumours while responding to a fan on Instagram, who straight up asked him if the reports were true.

Sam is currently enjoying himself on a sun-soaked holiday and shared a cryptic post while captioning an image of him gazing out at the clear blue sea.

He said: ‘Eventually you’ll end up where you need to be, with who your meant to be with and doing what you love [sic].’

When the fan then asked: ‘Have you been kicked out Geordie Shore [sic].’ Sam responded: ‘No chose myself to leave for a week to get personal stuff on the outside sorted… and squeeze a holiday in [sic].’

Confirming his return to the show, he continued: ‘Go back in house in few days [sic].’

Earlier this week it was claimed that Sam was asked to leave the show’s Newcastle residence by bosses after a bust up with Chloe.

Sam and Chloe have only just rekindled their relationship following a brief split after reports surfaced that Sam cheated on her with another Love Island star

An insider told The Sun: ‘This week has been a nightmare for Chloe and in the end, producers booted Sam out of the house and said he needed to give her some space.

‘He’s left the show temporarily to give her some breathing room and to think about what’s happened.

‘They were happy when they first started filming but this week has been really tough and the pressure has been getting to them.’

The source added that bosses even had to stop filming at certain points because their ‘blazing rows’ escalated so much.