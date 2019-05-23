The Geordie Shore couple have broken up

Sam Gowland slept with a Love Island star just days after he split from his girlfriend Chloe Ferry.

The 23-year-old Geordie Shore star – who originally shot to fame on Love Island – partied until the early hours in London’s Soho before whisking the lucky lady back to his hotel room for a night of passion.

It came after Chloe accused her ex-boyfriend of messaging girls behind her back, causing the couple to end their 17-month romance.

A source revealed to The Sun: ‘Sam knows the Love Island star very well and it isn’t the only occasion they’ve spent time together.

‘They were all over each other as they had drinks at a bar and it wasn’t long before they continued the night behind closed doors.

‘Sam was in London to take part in a charity football game on Sunday May 12 but made the most of his weekend by going out the night before.

‘Both Sam and the former Islander were single at the time so they haven’t done anything wrong − though pals were shocked Sam moved on so quickly.

‘It’s unknown if Sam’s been open with Chloe about his shenanigans while they weren’t together.’

Chloe was heartbroken after Sam started following other girls on social media just 24 hours after their breakup, so it’s likely she’ll be very hurt by this news.

She said at the time: ‘I cannot get over I have nearly been with Sam for two years and we haven’t even been broke up for 24 hours and he’s already done that. I can’t think of doing anything worse than that to him.’

Chloe and Sam are currently abroad together but insist they’re not back together despite being on the same holiday.

She insisted: ‘To answer everyone’s question… me and Sam are NOT back together. Yeah, we live together, but that’s because we’ve got a mortgage together. We can’t just chuck each other out.

‘And why are we on holiday together? Because we work together and Sam’s best friend is here.’