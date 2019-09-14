Sam Smith has asked to be referred to as ‘they’ and ‘them’, after coming out as non-binary.

The singer and songwriter has taken to social media to express the wish to be referred to as ‘they’ and ‘them’ rather than ‘he’ and ‘him’.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Sam shared an image reading ‘My pronouns are they/them’, captioning the post: ‘Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM.

‘After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…’.

‘I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision,’ continued the Stay With Me hitmaker, ‘but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it!

Continuing the explanation, Sam said: ‘I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.

‘P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain…’.

The 27-year-old also opened up on inspirational icons, writing: ‘These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.

‘@TomGlitter @MunroeBergdorf @travisalabanza @alokvmenon @katemoross @Glamrou @jvn @Lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @Mermaids_Gender @HRC’.

‘Love you all,’ added the Grammy winner. ‘I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x’.

Well done Sam on speaking out!