Scarlett Moffatt issues apology to boutique over £150 skirt drama

The I'm A Celeb star said she'll be returning the bespoke garment

Scarlett Moffatt has issued an apology to the boutique owner who designed her a bespoke skirt – but she didn’t wear.

The I’m A Celebrity winner approached MySuitcase Boutique via Instagram to ask if they could make her a similar tulle skirt to one she had seen being worn by someone on Instagram.

Scarlett wanted to wear it to Virgin Atlantic Pride flight to New York at the end of June in return for ‘lots of posts’ on social media.

However, she didn’t end up wearing the skirt and didn’t post anything. In fact, the boutique owner Michaela Liu claimed the former Googlebox star even ignored her.

After being bombarded with messages, Scarlett eventually broke her silence last night to say sorry and that she did intend to wear it.

Writing on Instagram stories, Scarlett said: ‘I’ve been super busy and intended to wear the @mysuitcaseboutique but instead will be returning the skirt.

‘Also I get so busy and bombarded with admin if anyone needs to message me just DM me. I’ll start and sort my messages and be so c**p at admin.’

She also said deleting her Twitter account had nothing to do with the backlash over the skirt.

Scarlett went on: ‘I don’t google my name and knew none of this until today. Also side note I haven’t used Twitter in 7 months apart from links to Insta. That’s why I deleted it, nothing to do with this incident.’

Owner Michaela Liu later responded, saying: ‘I have accepted @scarlettmoffatt apology and I believe it is completely genuine, please can I ask that you stop with the trolling and the hate mail towards her, the post was never intended to cause any nastiness, purely to attempt to get a response from her.

‘Now that we have spoken, we have agreed for the skirt to be sent back.’

Michaela had previously told Mail Online: ‘I was approached on Instagram by Scarlett Moffatt asking me if I do collaborations.

‘I couldn’t believe it when she messaged me, I obviously would never turn down this opportunity working with Queen of the jungle! I was over the moon and so surprised that she knew about my online boutique! Scarlett has two million followers, the chance that potentially two million people knowing about my start up business was crazy!’

Michaela added to the publication: ‘I can’t believe I have been disrespected in this way. How can a big celebrity like her abuse a small business like this? I work so hard and the least Scarlett could do was message me back.

‘Not only did I send the skirt for free, I went out of my way to make sure she had it in time for her event! How rude and disrespectful to have asked for something for free and tell me she will do ‘loads of posts’, yet not deliver as promised.’