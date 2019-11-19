Scarlett's lost her spot on this big show

Scarlett Moffatt has been axed from her from her role on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway after just three years on the programme.

The Geordie girl, who shot to fame when she and her family appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, nabbed the job as Ant and Dec’s sidekick in 2016, following her victory on I’m A Celebrity.

Despite becoming a fan favourite part of the game show, it has been confirmed that Scarlett will not feature in the next series.

An ITV representative revealed, “Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission,” they told The Mirror.

An ITV source also reportedly told the publication that Scarlett won’t be replaced by another star, explaining, “Show bosses are planning lots of new and exciting features for the 2020 series alongside the return of viewer favourites

“Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature in the new series but she’s not being replaced. It will be just Ant and Dec and Stephen Mulhern who will return to host Ant vs Dec.

“Scarlett did a great job on the series and we thank her for all her hard work but sadly the new series doesn’t have room for her on screen role.”

Back when Scarlett’s place on the show was announced, the telly star admitted that it was her dream job to work with icon on screen duo, Ant and Dec.

“I’ve watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember, I’m such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all-time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream.”