Preach, Scarlett 🙌

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about a recent cancer scare, explaining that she is waiting for biopsy results after her smear test highlighted abnormalities.

Speaking on Instagram to her two million followers, the I’m A Celeb winner explained the importance of having cervical cancer checks provided by the NHS.

‘I went for the smear, something came back. They detected something,’ she said.

‘Lots of people have to go for biopsies and again I worked myself up about it, but I still went.’

‘It was four minutes of discomfort for something that as a little bit uncomfortable, but I went because could save my life.

‘I get my results back in a few days and hopefully it comes back to say that in a year’s time I’ll have to go for a smear test or even fingers crossed it’ll say in three years time you’ll have to go for a smear test.

‘But it is so important. Imagine if I kept leaving it and leaving it.’

Urging her fans to push past any reluctance to have the test for the sake of their health, the Geordie girl went on: ‘Things can be done if it’s detected really early on… please, please, please go for your smear.’

Hours later, Scarlett took to the social media platform again, clearly emotional as she described how many followers had replied to her announcement to say that they had taken her advice and booked their own smear tests.

‘Praising the positive side of her online presence, she said: ‘Sometimes I talk about getting trolled and abuse from [social media] and it’s easy to talk about the negatives

‘But this is one of the really good things about social media. That we are able to encourage each other as fellow humans, as women and boost each other and encourage each other to do things that are right. Going for your smear is one of those things.’

Too true, Scar’!