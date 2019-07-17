The I'm A Celebrity champ has come under fire

Scarlett Moffatt has shocked her fans by deleting her Twitter account.

The I’m A Celebrity star shut down her page after she was bombarded with messages after it emerged she had asked an independent designer to make her a £150 bespoke skirt in exchange for Instagram posts.

According to reports, Scarlett never fulfilled her side of the deal after online boutique store, MySuitcase Boutique, designed the pink tulle skirt for her.

She then reportedly blocked MySuitcase Boutique on Instagram and didn’t respond to messages from owner Michaela Liu.

While she’s closed her Twitter account, Scarlett’s Instagram page is still active despite also being bombarded with furious messages.

One wrote under her latest Instagram upload: ‘As a self-employed person it’s already so hard to run a business without people basically stealing from you. It’s a really nasty and horrible thing to do to that poor lady. You should do the right thing, pay her and return the skirt and apologise.’

While a second said: ‘Please put right the wrong u have done to that lady who went out her way to make u that gorgeous skirt we love u for ur honesty and down to earth attitude don’t go all diva that’s not you please fix this as its not doing u any good u are posting about other items u have to fix this its not fair and its dishonest.’

Michaela had told Mail Online: ‘I was approached on Instagram by Scarlett Moffatt asking me if I do collaborations.

‘I couldn’t believe it when she messaged me, I obviously would never turn down this opportunity working with Queen of the jungle! I was over the moon and so surprised that she knew about my online boutique! Scarlett has two million followers, the chance that potentially two million people knowing about my start up business was crazy!’

But Scarlett didn’t respond despite Michaela continuously trying to get in contact with her. She even replied to one of her Instagram posts but heard nothing back.

Michaela added to the publication: ‘I can’t believe I have been disrespected in this way. How can a big celebrity like her abuse a small business like this? I work so hard and the least Scarlett could do was message me back.

‘Not only did I send the skirt for free, I went out of my way to make sure she had it in time for her event! How rude and disrespectful to have asked for something for free and tell me she will do ‘loads of posts’, yet not deliver as promised.’

Scarlett is yet to comment herself.