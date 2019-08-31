Scarlett Moffatt was the victim of online abuse following her appearance on The Great British Bake Off’s sister show, Extra Slice, on Friday night.

The 29-year-old stunned in a red floral dress alongside show host Jo Brand. But vile trolls slammed the star for her weight.

‘Did she eat the cake tent,’ one online user asked. While another said: ‘Who ate all the pies?’

Thankfully fans rushed to Scarlett’s defense and praised the Gogglebox star for being ‘beautiful’ and ‘natural’.

‘Social media at its finest!! The comments made about @ScarlettMoffattare disgraceful!! We aren’t all size 0, we like to eat and drink (they don’t in the most) – these disgraceful comments HAVE TO STOP!! Scarlett….you’re beautiful, funny and intelligent – don’t go changing!!!’

Chiming in, another supporter tweeted: ‘Catching up on #ExtraSlice and have to say @ScarlettMoffatt so refreshing and natural missed her on my telly.’

It’s not the first time Scarlett has been mocked over her weight, having lost a whopping three stone a few years ago and put some of it back on.

And, while she used to avoid confronting her feelings, Scarlett vowed to be more positive about her own body last year.

Sharing a photo which had been mocked online with her Instagram followers, Scarlett wrote: ‘I used to avoid this photo it would upset me because even thinking about this moment where I got trolled for the way I looked reminded me of the state of depression it sent me in to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the house!’

‘But I don’t think that looking at this photo now! NOW I see a young girl living her best life appearing on a show she loves, showing off her best assets and her curves.’

You tell ’em, Scarlett!