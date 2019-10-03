Scarlett Moffatt reveals why her boyfriend differs from her exes

The I'm A Celebrity star speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Scarlett Moffatt has been rather unlucky in love over the years, but it seems she’s now found her Mr Right in Scott Dobinson.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner broke up with her previous boyfriend Lee Wilkinson multiple times and once even called him a ‘pathological liar’.

But she’s now extremely loved up with handsome policeman Scott, and she’s exclusively spoken to CelebsNow about why things are different with him.

Speaking at the launch of her Peacocks edit at London’s Century Club, she told us, ‘Things are going really, really good with Scott.

‘He’s just really kind, he’s just a really, genuinely kind person.’

She continued, ‘I think the difference with him to my other boyfriends is he’s got his own career going on, he’s got a sensible job, he’s a policeman, he doesn’t want to be involved in this industry. He’s just lovely.

‘I know that if I said “Do you want to go to a premiere?” he’d be like, “No, I’ll just wait until it’s out in the cinema and we’ll go together.” He’s very chill.’

Scarlett also told us how she’d love to go on holiday with Scott – and her ideal place would be Pig Island in the Bahamas, where you can swim in the sea with pigs.

She said, ‘I really want to go on holiday with him, and make memories. I really want to go to Pig Island, but I don’t think I’ll go there until I get married for my honeymoon.

‘Other people haven’t heard of it, and I just think it sounds amazing, swimming about with pigs.’

She laughed, ‘I’m going to give subtle hints, like dot pigs round the house.’

We hope Scott takes you to Pig Island, Scarlett!

