This is unbelievable...

Scarlett Moffatt broke down in tears as she shared a letter sent to her by a cruel troll, criticising her weight and comparing her to a ‘pork chop’.

Taking to Instagram to open up to her two million followers about receiving the nasty note, Scarlett appeared to be taking the mean jibes on the chin.

Speaking to the camera she sniggered, “I did not know this was a thing – I know trolls are a thing. But I’ve just received a letter in the post. If anyone recognises this handwriting it’s from an a*****e!

“Slagging off Gogglebox – which I haven’t been on for three years. Unless it’s got stuck in the post, but the post can’t take that long really,” she added.

“And they’ve put a clipping in from the paper, so that’s lovely – thanks very much for that, much love!”

The bizarre letter slammed Scarlett for her recent appearance on Channel 4’s The Tribe Next Door, hitting out at her weight and critiquing her Geordie speech.

It reads, ‘Your appearance on “Tribe” was atrocious – so fat!

‘You can’t speak properly – it’s “I” not “me” in a sentence. Your mouth looks strange like a pork chop sliced in half.’

Later, the former I’m A Celeb winner filmed another video, this time looking tearful and visibly hurt.

She sniffled, “I was going to pretend that I wasn’t bothered but I think it’s important I show you that I actually am.

“It’s like wow, you feel that strongly about how I look that you’ve sat down and wrote a letter.

“You just need to be kinder you dont know what’s going on in people’s life.

“I’m someone’s daughter, I’m someone’s girlfriend, I’m someone’s sister, I have feelings and everything.”

Sharing a snippet of the letter for her fans to read, Scarlett penned a heartfelt message hitting back at the bullying.

‘The fact someone’s sent me a letter as they feel so strongly about my weight is ridiculous. Turns out I’m not even safe from vile comments in the comfort of my own home. I WILL NOT let bullies like this get me down,’ she penned.

‘I just wish they’d left me a reply address and I would have sent them some local charity details and clubs near them so they could occupy there time as they seem to have so much of it by helping others. Let’s just be kind to people as we don’t know what’s going on in their lives ❤️ #bekind.’