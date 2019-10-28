S Club 7 could be about to 'reach' for their microphones if talks for comeback tour to mark their 20th anniversary are a success.

S Club 7 bandmates Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearitt, Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee started out in the pop band back in 1998 and rose to fame after building their fanbase through several popular TV series.

And while three – Tina, 43, Jo, 40, and Bradley, 38 – have continued to do gigs across the UK as SC3, the reunion could see all seven members reunite, some 16 years after the band split.

Paul quit the band in 2002 and the band folded a year later.

A source said, “There is talks in between band members now about doing a reunion arena tour next year.

“A lot of the bandmates are up for it. It’s still early days but they are talking and fans may be in for a treat in 2020.

“It all makes perfect sense for a reunion celebrating 20 years of S Club 7.”

It’s no secret, Paul Cattermole, 42, had some financial difficulties and resorted to selling his Brit Award on eBay, before being declared bankrupt in 2015, something which he later admitted he “regret”.

Speaking about his finances, he said: “When I was doing The Rocky Horror Picture Show [the stage adaptation with Diana Vickers, which toured across the UK] a year ago, I was injured in quite a bad way.

“There was an un-choreographed bit of dancing [that went wrong] and someone fell on me. I was out of the show for about two months. My back has gone – it hasn’t been right since. Things just haven’t gone well this year [in terms of finding work] with that injury.”

Jo was at the centre of controversy back in 2007 when she was accused of racially bullying Shilpa Shetty on Celebrity Big Brother.

Hannah, 38, has dipped her toes back into the acting pool having starred in EastEnders and Primevil, with Jon also following his stage dream having starred in Les Miserables and Casualty.

Meanwhile Rachel, 41, has delved into a solo career and more recently she’s taken to Instagram with her fashion pics, whilst being a mum and having returned to stage to star in musical Rip It Up the 70s.

The 20th anniversary reunion talks come after Rachel teased earlier this year, “I would definitely do it again. ‘I’m so proud of what we have done and achieved.”

With a reunion on the cards, one thing for sure, their ain’t no party like an S Club Party!