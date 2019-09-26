Sofia Richie agrees to move in with Scott Disick on THIS condition

Sofia has laid down the law

Scott Disick asked girlfriend Sofia Richie, to move in with him in a house in Malibu.

The 36-year-old dad-of-three currently lives in Hidden Hills, California, in order to be close to his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign.

But in the latest episode of the reality star’s TV show, Flip It Like Disick, the property expert can be seen asking 21-year-old Sofia to move away to Malibu with him.

‘I love Malibu. I’d be down to move to Malibu any day,’ Sofia said.

Despite quickly agreeing to the proposal, the blonde beauty declared that she would only move on one condition, explaining that she would have to have a say in how the new house looked before committing.

‘I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about it,’ she contemplated, before adding: ‘Maybe I can put my touches on some things.

‘I would just like some involvement, because this is very you. This is very manly, Scott, bachelor pad.’

In the episode, Scott opens up in a candid chat, swooning over the impact Sofia has had on him.

I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something.

‘She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.’

Aw, adorable!

This comes after Scott was left raging when Kris Jenner’s toy boy Corey Gamble threatened to ‘whip’ his seven-year-old daughter, Penelope, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As Corey claimed he would ‘whip her a**’ if she scratched him, Scott yelled in an angry outburst: ‘Don’t ever talk about a child like that!’ before demanding: ‘Get the f*** outta here!