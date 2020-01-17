Sheridan Smith has revealed she will return to the stage to play Cilla when the biopic is made into a stage show.

Sheridan Smith ,38, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé, Jamie Horn, announced on her Instagram, ‘Ok seeing as most of you guessed it I’ll be bringing Cilla to the stage later this year! Can’t wait to see u all there I hope!’

The award-winning actress, who last played the narrator for the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, is set to return to the stage in this new exciting role as leading lady Cilla – after getting rave reviews for her performance of Cilla Black in the ITV show which depicted her true life story.

Cilla rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s and went on to host hit entertainment shows including Blind Date and Surprise Surprise. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 72.

Fans are excited by the news – even her celebrity pals. Former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts wrote, ‘Yassssss! Have to see this’

And fans can’t wait to know where the show will be playing. one asked, ‘When and where please tell me your doing Liverpool x’ another said, ‘Loved the programme when it was on tv’ and a third added, ‘Can’t wait I hope its a UK tour and not just West End.’

Sheridan, OBE, is currently awaiting the arrival of her baby, is still making time to enjoy nights out. She uploaded a snap of her and Jamie and captioned it, ‘It’s not a waddle, it’s pregnancy swag!’

Sheridan announced her pregnancy on board a cruise ship during one of her performances in October last year, “I’ve got a baby on board,” she candidly said.

Sheridan has some exciting plans coming up, as it wasn’t so long ago that the much-loved entertainer opened up about the fact that she suffered a ‘meltdown’ following her dad’s death from terminal cancer.

With new roles on and off stage, we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2020 has in store for Sheridan…