The actress won't be appearing alongside James Corden and co

Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy’s sister Rudi, has announced she won’t be starring in the eagerly anticipated Christmas episode.

James Corden, known for his breakthrough role as Smithy, confirmed the show would be returning for a one-off special nine years after the final episode. Fans everywhere were delighted at the news.

Unfortunately, Sheridan confirmed the bad news on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show when she spoke to Zoe Ball.

The actress said, ‘I wish. No, I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway.’

‘Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas Special. I’m so proud to be have been a part of something so special.’

Despite the fact she won’t be returning, it’s nice to see she’s so enthusiastic about the seasonal special, which is penned by both James Corden and Ruth Jones, the original creators of the show.

Both writers will be reprising their roles too, as Smithy and Nessa, and Corden has described the new episode as a ‘nostalgic joy-bomb’. We can’t wait!

The decision to bring back the show was a difficult one, as for a while the show’s creators ‘weren’t sure’ if the series had ran its course or not. Running for only three series, it seemed to wrap things up nicely.

But, Corden said, ‘We owed it to the characters… fear is the absolute reason to do it.’

The original cast we all know and love will be returning to our screens, including titular characters Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page), who fell in love after a long distance romance over the phone.

Would I Lie to You? host Rob Brydon will be returning as Bryn, with Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman back as Gavin’s hilarious parents, Mick and Pam.

Appearing on This Morning, Larry Lamb said he was ‘reduced to tears’ after reading the new script.

‘I was immediately into the feel of the whole thing, it just brought me along,’ he shared.

