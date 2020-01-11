Sherdian Smith has unveiled a new look for 2020.

The actress has started the year with a dramatic hair transformation.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her first child in 2020, took to Instagram to share a picture of her new barnet.

The pregnant star – who usually rocks a short blonde hair – posted a picture of her new hairstyle earlier this week.

In the snap, Sheridan can be seen with longer, platinum blonde locks, styled in gorgeous beachy waves.

The mum-to-be posted the picture with the caption, “New decade, new hair!”

Naturally, her hair transformation caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

So far the picture has racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 570 comments.

Many were delighted with her new look and were quick to comment their thoughts on her upload.

One supportive fan posted, “You look positively stunning.”

‘Beautiful hot Muma to be,’ added someone else.

Others were quick to say how good the new shade of blonde looked on the actress.

One said, “Wow you look fantastic , I love your hair colour.”

While another added, ‘Love the hair! Suits you.’

While some fans were keen to point out how content Sheridan looked in the snap.

‘You look so happy. It’s nice to see,’ one fan said.

But this isn’t the first time the star has braved a bold new hairstyle.

In the past, Sheridan has trialled all kinds of hair looks – from honey-coloured and brunette locks to a striking red shade.

In 2019, Sheridan announced she was expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

Speaking on This Morning last year, the Gavin and Stacey actress said she and Jamie got engaged, following a three-month whirlwind romance.

We absolutely love Sheridan’s new look and can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for her!