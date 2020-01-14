Pregnant Sheridan Smith leaves fans stunned with epic hair transformation

Looking good!

Sheridan Smith has wowed fans with a stunning new hair transformation.

The pregnant actress took to Instagram last week to reveal the glowing make over with her followers, sharing a pose-y selfie for her fans.

In the snap shot, the expectant mum, who is to welcome her first child later this year, looked radiant as she grinned and flaunted her new do.

In the pic Sheridan, who is known for her blonde locks, can be seen showing off a much icier white blonde shade, with her tresses styled in loose waves.

Alongside her revamped look, Sheridan looked glam and stylish with a nude toned makeup look and all black outfit complete with gold designer accessories.

Captioning the image, she penned, ‘New decade, new hair! Thank you @carlbowes_ & @bleachlondon ❤️.’

Plenty of the Gavin and Stacey star’s pals quickly came forward to compliment her, with Love Island’s Amy Hart writing, ‘STUNNING!’

While one fan swooned, ‘OMG you look incredible Sheridan! 😍✨.’

‘You look beautiful pregnancy suits you, ‘ chipped in a third, while one more agreed, adding, ‘Gorgeous girly – what an exciting year ahead ! X’

Sheridan confirmed that she and her fiancé, Jamie Horn, are expecting their first little one in October last year, during a cruise ship performance.

“I’ve got a baby on board,” she candidly announced to the audience.

Complaining of her morning sickness, she jokily added, I’’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms – so sorry!”

Sheridan shared a sweet snap of her and husband-to-be Jamie in a loved up Instagram upload yesterday, in which she can be seen displaying her growing baby bump.

‘Out out 🖤,’ she captioned the photo of her and her beau.