They say meeting the in-laws can be one of the most daunting parts of marriage, and Sheridan Smith's relationship with hers has been far from straight forward so far.

The actress – who is expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn – took a swipe at his family on Twitter, before deleting the tweet five minutes later.

Hinting that Christmas had been an intense time, Sheridan, 38, shared a meme which read, “You can’t choose your family, but you can choose your therapist.”

Alongside it, she wrote, “in laws eh? Merry f***ng Christmas.”

Her outburst comes just seven months after the actress accused her future mother-in-law Sandra, 61, of killing her Pomeranian pooch, Pandora.

According to The Sun, an insider said Sheridan couldn’t contain her “angst” towards her in-laws after a testing time over the festive period.

The source said, “Sheridan clearly has some angst towards Jamie’s family and can’t resist letting off some steam on social media.

“But she took it down fairly quickly, so she probably regrets it.”

It’s not the first time the star – who recently appeared in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium alongside Jason Donovan – has taken down tweets shortly after posting them.

Back in May last year Sheridan was forced to apologised to her fiancé’s family after letting rip in a foul-mouthed Twitter rant and claiming Jamie and his mother “hated” her.

In a string of now-deleted tweets, she said, “FYI if I ever go missing look straight at Jamie and his nut job mum x she killed my dog so this woman is capable of anything. Also her son hates me like she does and they threaten me everyday x there it’s out there. God knows how this will end but I love y’all (sic).”

Apologising later on, Sheridan tweeted, “Thought I would clear up my silly rant. Firstly I apologise to anyone I upset, I was hurt and angry but this is no one’s fault.

“It was an accident. Unfortunately my darling Panny was being looked after when another dog attacked her and as a result she died. I’m sorry for my outburst.”

We wonder if there’ll be an invite next Christmas…