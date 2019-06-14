Cleaning Up actress Sheridan Smith has posted a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Colin Smith, as she marks his birthday.
Yesterday, the 37-year-old posted on Instagram for the first time in over a year to share the post for her dad, revealing that she’d been locked out of the social media account for months.
The caption read, ‘Oh today is such a good day! Not only would it have been my dad’s birthday 🍻 but he must be looking down on me as I’ve been locked out my Instagram for a year 😂🙈 and finally after trying everything, it worked today 🎉❤️’
And alongside the sweet message, Sheridan shared a series of snaps of her and her dad Colin in a heartwarming tribute.
The singer and actress also shared a special message on her Twitter account, saying she’s always be a ‘Daddy’s girl’.
The star wrote, ‘Please raise a glass to Papa Smith, it would’ve been his birthday today! The most amazing man in the world to me. I always was and always will be, a proper Daddy’s Girl! ❤️🎸🎶🎉🍻💫’
Lots of of Sheridan’s celeb pals commented on the post as they shared their support for her on what would no doubt be a tough day.
Her former Gavin and Stacey co-star Larry Lamb kindly said, ‘How lucky you are !! Xx’, while Amanda Abbington wrote, ‘Lots of love darling girl. Hope you are holding up. You know where I am. ♥️’
Over the last year, the much-loved entertainer has been open about the fact that she suffered a ‘meltdown’ following her dad’s death from terminal cancer.
In her documentary, Sheridan Smith: Coming Home, she said, ‘I kind of lost it a bit after he died. I’ve come out the other side now and I need to get it all out through my music.
‘In public it looks like I’ve moaned about everything with my dad dying, but that’s not the case. I just had a massive meltdown.’
