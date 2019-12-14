Strictly Come Dancing's resident Head Judge Shirley Ballas has been told she's unable to perform in tonight's finale after suffering a nasty hamstring injury on Friday.

Shirley, 59, is currently starring in Darlington Hippodrome’s pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk – and hurt herself during Friday’s performance.

While Shirley’s fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will waltz onto the show in their usual dramatic fashion, Shirley will be stuck in a chair following the freak accident.

An insider told Sun Online, “It’s a huge blow for Shirley and she’s massively disappointed – but she’s a total professional too so she will do everything possible to make sure viewers barely noticed.

“It was an accident while she was dancing which caused it, and she had to leave the stage for treatment immediately – she knew straight away it was going to cause her problems this weekend.

“It’s the biggest night of her year and she was really looking forward to dancing but now sadly that isn’t going to be possible – she’s going to be chair bound.”

Breaking her silence about the incident on Instagram, Shirley – who is playing Mother Nature in the pantomime this Christmas – said, “Absolutely devastated. An injury during the first act.

“Flipped over too fast and seem to have pulled my hamstring (hopefully that’s all).”

Thankfully Shirley said her fellow cast mates were true professionals and helped her through the rest of the show.

“I had to limp off during the dance. With the help of the whole cast I managed to carry on the show, speaking only the lines and not dancing,” she explained.

While Shirley might be chair-bound during tonight’s extravaganza, Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton and Karim Zeroual will all battle it out to scoop this year’s Glitterball.

Despite being a late addition to the line-up following Jamie Laing’s exit, Emmerdale’s Kelvin is the hot favourite to win the series with odds of 4/9 according to Bet365.

EastEnders star Emma’s odds are currently 3/1 and Karim is the outsider at 14/1.

Catch Strictly tonight on BBC1 at 7.05pm.