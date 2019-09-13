Simon Cowell has made no secret of the fact he's dabbled with Botox in the past. And now he's revealed he and fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden laugh about having too much.

The 59-year-old admitted that the pair have even nicknamed the period where they both slightly over-did it as ‘The Botox Years’.

Simon told The Mirror: ‘I love watching “the Botox years”. All of us are like, “Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year… maybe a bit too much that year”‘.

With Britain’s Got Talent having graced our screens since 2007, it’s no surprise Simon and Amanda – the two longest-standing judges – barely recognise themselves.

He explained: ‘You know, the old clips of us are hysterical, Amanda’s always like, “What was I thinking?”’

As well as admitting to having a facelift that ‘hurt like hell’ last year, Simon has transformed himself in recent months.

The music mogul has lost 20Ibs after following a vegan diet and is looking and feeling better than ever. So good, in fact, people think he’s had a gastric band fitted.

Denying the claims, Simon told Best: ‘People have said, “Oh, he’s had a gastric band fitted” – but I haven’t. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body.’

Despite finding it difficult at times, Simon has finally found the balance. ‘The first few weeks were difficult, but then I actually stopped craving sugar.’

Amanda, on the other hand, puts her incredible figure down to enjoying life. (Sorry, what?) And boxing and hiking.

‘You have to enjoy life,’ Amanda, 48, confessed. ‘I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet.’

Whatever you’re doing is working, Amanda!