X Factor Celebrity fans are threatening to BOYCOTT the show after music mogul, Simon Cowell, changed the rules on Saturday night.

Simon, 60, faced losing one of his acts on Saturday night as he was forced to choose between No Love Lost and V5 who were both in the sing off.

And, when his fellow judges, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, chose to boot off Love Island super-group No Love Lost – Simon changed the rules at the drop of the hat.

Confirming that he hadn’t consulted anyone on the decision, Simon told Dermot, “I’ll tell you what we’re going to do. No one’s agreed to this. But when we get to whoever’s going to be in the final, I’m going to put a public vote for whoever is the most popular loser in the final.”

Although No Love Lost were devastated to be leaving the competition along with Martin Bashir, Simon – who is married to Lauren Silverman – told them, “So even though you’re out, there’s still a chance you could be in the final.”

Simon’s decision to “go rogue” by bringing back an eliminated act for the final didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter fans, who called the entire show a “farce”.

“@SimonCowell and @NicoleScherzy losing all professional credibility backing Vinnie Jones on a singing contest. Fun guy but he’s completely tone deaf. Pretty good shouting tho #XFactorCelebrity,” one viewer tweeted.

Another said, “The whole show is a farce anyway.”

It comes just days after Simon scrapped plans for X Factor: All Stars in a bid to launch X Factor The Band to rival Little Mix’s new show, The Search, instead.

Opening up about the decision to go head-to-head with his protégés, Simon told The Sun he was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management.

“I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021,” he explained.

“Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.”

Despite the controversy, Simon said it makes things “more exciting” now there’s a “battle”.

Exciting is one word!