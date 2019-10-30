Self-confessed work-a-holic Simon Cowell has been forced to cancel his own birthday party plans due to "conflicting schedules".

The music mogul, who turned 60 on October 7, has been expected to throw a lavish party at a Chelsea restaurant for family and friends but according to newspaper reports, Simon has since sent out a memo advising attendees that the party would have to be postponed.

A spokesperson for Simon Cowell said, “The decision was made to postpone the dinner yesterday morning. Simon’s priority is his incredibly busy work schedule over the next month and this, of course, includes the current series of The X Factor as well as other TV and music projects.”

READ MORE: Simon Cowell reveals he jokes with Amanda Holden about their ‘botox years’

The birthday celebration, due to take place tonight [30 October] at La Famiglia is now expected to take place in December once filming for X Factor is complete.

He did celebrate on his actual birthday with a small dinner in LA but Simon had planned a second party to cater for all of his friends.

The memo sent out by Simon and partner Lauren Silverman, who is mother to his son Eric, five, read: “Dear all I am so sorry but this dinner is canceled/postponed. Scheduling conflicts unfortunately are prohibiting us from having this dinner at this time. We will keep you posted as to when it will be rescheduled for. Thank you for understanding Lauren and Simon.”

The invites featured a throwback snap of a young Simon.

Guests were expected to fly from all over the world to help Simon celebrate and the news comes after Simon was out Monday night celebrating the Pride of Britain Awards.

A source added, “He also doesn’t want people hungover on Thursday and would rather the focus is purely on work – and of course the upcoming shows – rather than celebrating his 60th.

“His actual birthday was earlier this month anyway – and he had a small dinner in LA. So he’s just decided this bigger dinner can wait until December when work starts to calm down.”

That’ll give you plenty of time to pop our invite in the post, hey Si?