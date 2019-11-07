With X Factor: All stars now scrapped, after some of the big names reportedly lined up to take part pulled out, Simon Cowell is on the hunt for the next big band.

Simon Cowell postponed his 60th birthday celebration last week do to a conflicting schedule and it looks like he’s got a lot on his plate – and we’re not talking food.

Following reports Simon has been forced to axe X Factor: All Stars, after it’s claimed former winner Leona Lewis backed out. Simon has given himself just days to find entries for his new show X Factor: The Band and has appealed personally for your help.

On his SYCO record company’s Instagram, he has recorded a short video. He explained, “You may have already heard about this but if you haven’t we are launching X Factor: The Band. This December and we have weeks to get this together, very simply. We are going to find either the biggest boy group in the world or the biggest girl group in the world. And you’ve got days to enter. We’ve done it before and we’re going to do it again. Right now K-POP you could argue, is ruling the world. Now it’s time for UK-POP.”

Simon is the man behind shows which launched One Direction and Little Mix and now it looks like he’s set his sights on finding a band to eclipse them and the current band K-POP which is taking the world by storm.

The video is captioned, “You’ve heard it from Simon, The X Factor: The Band is coming and we need YOU! You only have days to apply so head to the link in our bio to submit your audition! Good luck”

And with not much time to waste, bands are in with a good chance of cutting out the lengthy audition process. But as the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it!

