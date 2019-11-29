Simon Cowell blasts Little Mix’s new BBC show as ‘fit for X Factor rejects’

The music mogul is going head to head with the Woman Like Me girlband

Simon Cowell and Little Mix are in a very public spat, with both in the process of searching for bands in their new talent shows.

Simon is bringing X Factor: The Band to ITV and the former X Factor winners are fronting Little Mix: The Search on BBC.

And now, Simon has taken their war a step further by calling the Black Magic girlband’s singing competition better suited to his X Factor rejects.

According to The Sun, while rejecting a contestant from X Factor earlier this week, he quipped: “Little Mix are doing a show next year. You should apply. Tell them I sent you.”

A source added: “It was obviously a real dig at the girls’ show. there is a proper feud.”

Little Mix – made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwell – left Simon’s label Syco last year after a dispute, and then they announced they’d be launching Little Mix: The Search, a singing contest to find a new group, on BBC1 early next year.

Clearly annoying Simon, he then pettily scrapped plans for an All Star version of X Factor and instead launched a competing show, X Factor: The Band.

It comes after Little Mix underwent a seriously epic make over in honour of their first ever Christmas single.

Obviously fans of the LM ladies were thrilled as they announced the release of One I’ve Been Missing on social media, with the girls looking like we’ve never seen them before.

Spreading the merry news, video and pics of cartoon versions of the X-Factor stars dressed as elves were shared on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne posted the sweet festive figures on her own account along with a snippet of the jingly new tune, telling fans: “Aren’t we just the cutest little elves you ever did seeeee! guys seriously I’m so excited for Christmas now! Our FIRST ever Xmas song #oneivebeenmissing is out NOW! Stream for your livesssss mixers! Love you so much and thank you for always supporting!!”

Talented London girl Leigh-Anne also revealed that she even had a hand in writing the song, explaining: “Us girlies absolutely LOVE touring! It’s the best thing that we do! But it can get hard because we do miss our loved ones and our home life! I wrote this song with @rachel.furner @sineadharnett @jezashurst and @trejeanmarie about the one I miss the most, call me cheesy, call me cringe.”