Simon Cowell has let slip his secret must have products as co-star David Walliams shares candid snap from backstage at Britain's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell, 60, is looking even more youthful these days but what’s his secret?

Well, as he returns from a much-deserved break following a hectic 2019, Simon reunites with his fellow judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, for the 2020 run of auditions for the ITV talent show, and he’s got his must have products with him.

Ever wondered how Simon gets his porcelain veneers so pearly white? Well, thanks to the details in this snap – it looks like Si is never too far away from a tube of Colgate toothpaste and toothbrush. Combined with his Listerine original mouthwash and dental floss, he has an oral hygiene routine just like us!

But one fan is not convinced and wrote, ‘Is that Simon Cowell’s Colgate toothpaste?… i’m sure he uses something more stronger like oral-B 3D white glamorous or something.’ While another added, ‘Love the toothbrush and toothpaste what more does a shiny heavily veneered guy need.’

If you wonder what his secret is to staying wide awake after late nights and long days, a bottle of Optrex eye wash, keeps him gleaming after lengthy hours sat watching the auditions.

An original Nivea lip balm helps stop his lips from drying out, while his signature scent Geo F. Trumper Extract of Limes, [rrp £48] keeps him smelling fresh.

There appears to be some other bottled drops on the table but it’s not clear what these are for.

It looks like Simon is also a fan of Satsuma hand cleansing gel, [rrp £2.50] from The Body Shop, and keeps a Vicks nasal inhaler close by to help keep his airways open and combat the winter sniffle.

Not forgetting his packet of Kool menthol cigarettes and lighter, and his signature sunglasses, Simon has everything in hand.

Playing it cool before he faces the audience, a desk top fan keeps him at a chilled temperature.

One fan commented, ‘Does he need that portable fan for his menopausal flushes.’

And his stylist has a hair dryer and brush on the dressing table too – key tools to prepare his locks for his pre-show make over.

We can’t wait to see Simon in action back on our screens…