Eric is already following in his famous dad’s footsteps

Simon Cowell has revealed that he is writing a book with his five-year-old son Eric.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed all about their new business venture during a chat with Lorraine Kelly on Friday.

He said: ‘I am writing a book with Eric. I literally am as we talk. We did this once when we had some time together. I said “do you know what, I think we should write a book together.” And he looked at me like “what?”’

Simon added: ‘Then he started to get more involved. We had such a fun time writing it in the end, I said “do you know what, we’ll just do it.”’

Simon dotes on his little boy with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and previously revealed that becoming a father has had the greatest impact on his life.

‘You always think the biggest love you will have is for your family or your parents,’ he told Dan Wootton’s podcast, Bizarre Life.

‘You don’t understand what it’s like to be a mum or a dad until you have a son or a daughter and it is beyond anything I have ever experienced before. It’s quite incredible and it does make you a happier person.’

Simon also admitted that he can already see so much of himself in Eric – which he doesn’t know if it’s a ‘good or a bad thing’.

He added: ‘I didn’t realise – I don’t know if this is a good or a bad thing – but they do turn into you.

‘So like sometimes I am like “Eric, you are talking to me,” when he is trying to get away with something, and I am trying not to laugh because he cracks me up while making up some excuse. And I remember saying the same thing to my mum years ago.’