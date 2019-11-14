Spencer Matthews has opened up on sobriety.

The former Made in Chelsea star recently took to his Instagram page to announce the launch of his range of low-alcohol drinks Clean Liquor.

In his announcement, Spencer opened up on sobriety, revealing that he gave up alcohol to be more present in his family life with wife Vogue Williams, who he tied the knot with last year, and their one-year-old son Theodore.

‘Sobriety is a lifestyle choice I made a few months before becoming a dad,’ he revealed.

‘Sobriety has opened my mind and unlocked parts of me that I didn’t even realise existed,’ he went on. ‘I am more ambitious and hard working now than I have ever been and there has been a serious shift in my priorities and what’s important to me.

‘My wife and son are my world and being there for them in every way possible is the only thing that matters to me… that and my work’.

Opening up on his unhealthy relationship with alcohol in the past, the former Celebrity Masterchef contestant continued, ‘In the back of my mind for many years, I had always felt that my relationship with alcohol, although seemingly harmless was unhealthy and somewhat destructive.

‘Drinking lead me to make poor decisions and achieving my full potential was slipping away.

‘I had abstained from alcohol for lengthy periods at a time,’ he continued, ‘but in doing so had made drinking at the end of that period a reward – a pat on the back for my achievement.

‘It was a vicious cycle… I had to change my relationship with alcohol in order to become the man that I knew I could be and that my family would be proud of.’

Revealing his new low-alcohol venture, Spencer continued, ‘Over the last year and a half I have learnt an awful lot about the low and no alcohol sector and what it has to offer and have developed a business to compete in that sector at the highest level.

‘If you are sober curious, we are for you. I’m incredibly proud to invite you to follow @cleanliquor and join us in discovering a different way to drink. Cheers to that! #DrinkDifferent’.