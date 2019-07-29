A BIG career move for Stacey

Stacey Dooley has reportedly signed a big bucks deal with the BBC that bans her from working with any other TV broadcaster.

The deal, that is believed to be £250,000 a year, will mean the Strictly Come Dancing winner will work exclusively with the iconic British telly corporation and is said to be designed to make her one of the company’s biggest media stars.

The 37-year-old who rose to fame as an investigative documentary maker, is said to be expected to work on a raft of new documentary series, present entertainment shows and guest on other major BBC programmes.

A BBC insider revealed: ‘The execs were absolutely terrified about creating Stacey as their new working-class star on Strictly and then losing her to another broadcaster like ITV or Channel 5.

‘She was happy to stay loyal to the BBC where she has done the vast bulk of her serious work before Strictly so was happy to sign up exclusively.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Speaking to The Sun, the source added: ‘You can expect to see a lot more of her on television over the coming months. They can’t get enough of her.’

Michael McIntyre, Danny Dyer, Nick Knowles and Graham Norton recently signed similar ‘golden handcuffs’ deals, although they are becoming increasingly rare at the BBC, after they were slammed for paying their stars huge salaries.

Stacey has spent the last decade making documentaries for BBC Three, with more than 40 episodes of her series Stacey Dooley Investigates and Stacey Dooley in the USA.

In 2018, she was the victor of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Kevin Clifton. The pair also found romance after meeting on the show.

Following her Strictly win, Stacey became host of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.