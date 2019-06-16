Will there be a Strictly wedding?

Stacey Dooley has sparked rumours of an engagement with boyfriend Kevin Clifton after she was spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger during a romantic date.

The documentary maker and Strictly pro – who met on last year’s series, which they also won – were seen strolling arm in arm through London’s trendy Portobello Road, with a gold band clearly visible on Stacey’s engagement finger.

Stacey and Kevin, who are already living together, couldn’t keep their hands off each other and looked very loved-up as they joked and laughed while picking up a box of doughnuts earlier this week.

The couple officially confirmed their romance on social media in April after Stacey split with her long-time boyfriend Sam Tucknott, following her triumphant appearance with Kevin on Strictly.

In a scathing interview at the time of their break-up, Sam branded Kevin a ‘snake’ and claimed he found messages from the dancer on Stacey’s phone, declaring his love for her after they had broken up.

Following the accusations, Stacey took to Twitter to hit back, defiantly writing: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

Stacey recently opened up about her plans for starting a family in a candid interview with Red Magazine.

She said: ‘I love England, but I wouldn’t mind living abroad for a couple of years. I do love America when I’m there. I hope to still be making documentaries, and maybe there’s another book in me. I would love a family.

‘When I was making the fascinating families series, I thought it must be a beautiful feeling to have “your team”. Maybe one day.’

CelebsNow has contacted spokespeople for Stacey and Kevin for comment.