Stace and Kev have made it Instagram official!

Stacey Dooley seems to have confirmed her rumoured romance with former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Kevin Clifton, in the form of a sweet social media photo.

Speculation the pair were dating arose after the 32-year-old investigative journalist split with her long term boyfriend Sam Tucknott, 30, following her stint on the BBC dance competition.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Strictly’s Karen Clifton debuts dramatic shaved hairdo after claims she wants to drop ex Kevin’s surname

Now the telly star has seemingly shared a pic to confirm her relationship status with 36-year-old pro dancer Kevin.

Stacey and Kevin who won the 2018 series of Strictly, can be seen looking cosy in the photo shared on both of their social media profiles.

With Kev wrapping his arm around the grinning documentary maker, the two look loved-up and content while posing for the snapshot.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The rumoured lovebirds caused a stir earlier this month when allegations of their relationship went public, after Stacey’s former boyfriend of four years claimed she broke his heart when she dumped him for Kevin.

The personal trainer publicly branded the dancer a ‘snake’, telling The Sun he found texts from him confessing his love to Stacey on her phone following the split.

Stacey later hit back at the claims on Twitter, writing: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.’

The red head even went on to wish her ex well, adding: ‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

Despite how chipper the couple look in the recent snapshot, reports surfaced earlier this week that friends of Stacey have warned her against the relationship with Kevin, amid fears it could tarnish her image and damage her telly career.

A source revealed: ‘Stacey has plenty of work on at the moment and her agents don’t want that to be effected in the wake of the scandal.

‘They’ve quietly suggested that the recent stories could be bad for her image and hope that she will listen to the advice.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider went on: ‘Stacey does what she wants at the end of the day but they think it’s best if she keeps a low profile and that means staying away from Kevin for now.’