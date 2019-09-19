Stacey has addressed the criticism in the best way

Stacey Dooley has hit back at the stars of her latest documentary after they branded her ‘lazy’ and ‘insensitive’.

The Allens are a controversial family who live ‘off grid’ by home schooling their children, claiming benefits instead of working and growing their own food.

They were filmed as part of the investigative journalists’ latest docu-series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

But now, parents-of-three Adele and Matt have slated the Strictly Come Dancing winner, claiming she refused to wake up early and share their food during her time with them.

Anti-vaccination mum Adele said: ‘In the whole 72 hours she was here I did three early morning dog walks at 6am with the baby and she didn’t manage to make it out to one. She couldn’t get up with me – so there’s the lazy one.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she added: ‘There is this claim she loves to immerse herself and I actually found she didn’t take part in a lot of what we did. She wouldn’t eat the food from the allotment, she wouldn’t put her feet in the sea with Matt. In her own words she called herself a wimp.’

In light of the comments, Stacey took to Twitter to respond, posting: ‘I’m a lot of things, but lazy isn’t one of them. Sometimes you just got to laugh.’

Proving that she is far from bone idle, the 32-year-old, who also presents BBC make up contest Glow Up, shared some details or her seriously busy sounding schedule.

‘*types whilst travelling back from Heathrow, where I’ve been filming for new doc, up at 5am tmro for Glow up*😘😘😘😘😘.’

Sending some positivity her way, one loyal supporter replied: ‘ignore the negativity hun 😚,’ while a second added: ‘Let it go in one ear and out the other stacey, you’re the best 👍👍👍.’