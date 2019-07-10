The Strictly winner recently moved out of the London home she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott

Stacey Dooley has given fans a sneak peek inside her brand new pad – and it’s stunning!

The Strictly Come Dancing winner recently moved out of the London home she shared with her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

And now, she’s moved into a gorgeous new home, revealing to fans a glimpse of her interiors style over on her Instagram.

It’s rumoured that Stacey is actually living in her the home with her new boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, who she met during her time on Strictly. The pair even went on to win the show together.

Before sharing some snaps, Stacey told her 728k fans, “I’m gonna sort the flat out this month. I’m gonna show you before and after, because I’m sure this is as interesting for you as it is for me.”

The documentary journalist then shared a look at her rather sparse bedroom, with a mattress on the floor joking that she’d taken inspiration for the currently minimalist decor from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.

She joked, ‘(Watches Marie Kondo once…)’, before hinting that the room was far from finished yet.

Stacey then posted a pic of her sleek-looking white, modern kitchen, with the table-top adorned with a bunch of fresh flowers and candles, and her all important laptop.

The theme appeared to continue into the living room, with some homely wooden floors, more vases of flower bouquets, and several candles on display. Luckily for Stacey, the home also has an impressive fire-place wall-feature – although there’s no actual fire-place to be found.

With the myriad of candles and flowers in the Strictly star’s home, we bet it smells lovely in there!

Another photo revealed that the 32-year-old had brought some eclectic artwork with her from her former flat, featuring some abstract drawings of two heads.

We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty envious of Stacey’s stylish pad!

