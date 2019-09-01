The couple went public with their romance in May…

Stacey Dooley has kept her romance with Kevin Clifton largely out of the public eye since they confirmed their relationship back in March.

But now the TV presenter has given fans a rare nugget of information about their private lives, admitting their blossoming romance is ‘brilliant’.

Chatting on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday, the investigative journalist was quizzed about their relationship, with the 32-year-old surprisingly replying: “It’s brilliant, Kevin is amazing and he’s so busy – and we danced together last night, so it was the pre-recorded Strictly.”

Stacey was of course referring to her Strictly comeback, which she filmed on Friday night alongside pro dancer Kevin.

Stacey and her beau won the series in 2018, and as is tradition with the BBC One hit, the pair returned to open the 2019 launch show by performing together for the first time in nine months.

Offering some insight to the new cast of celebrities – which include EastEnders star Emma Barton and former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley – Stacey added: “I feel like if you’re going to do it – go for it. And actually it is one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done. Total escapism.

“But also, you know, you’re dancing with some of the best dancers in the world and learning – or trying to learn – how to dance. What a treat!”

Giving her opinion on this year’s Strictly recruits, she added: ‘I met them all yesterday and they’re the loveliest, loveliest crowd. The girls are really nervous, I know exactly where they are. The boys are a dream. I think it’s going to be really fun.’

Fans of the show don’t have long to find out how the new line-up compares to stars of Strictly past. The launch show kicks off on 7 September, with the first live show following two weeks later on Saturday 21 September.