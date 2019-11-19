Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch are just two of the famous faces supporting Action for Children's Christmas campaign in order to raise vital funds for vulnerable children.

The stars – who have become the best of friends since bonding over their adorable sons, Rex and Ronnie – are both thrilled to be modelling these exclusively designed t-shirts and jumpers, which make a perfect Secret Santa gift.

While Secret Santa is a popular way of giving presents, it often results in ultimately unwanted gifts. Now, Action for Children are giving people the option to purchase a celebrity-inspired t-shirt or jumper – which will help raise vital funds for vulnerable and young children.

For Stacey and her three boys, Christmas is a special time. But it’s not that way for everyone.

She says, “For most children, Christmas is magical and a chance to spend time with family, to exchange presents and, let’s face it, eat far too much.

“But for many children and families it’s just another day to try and get through. Action for Children are on a mission to ensure every child has a happy and safe childhood and that Christmas is a time for all children to enjoy.”

While most people will wake up on Christmas morning surrounded by a loving family, others aren’t so lucky.

Sophie Hinchliffe – AKA Mrs Hinch – explains, “Thousands of children will wake up homeless on Christmas Day. Many will experience increased domestic violence and may end up in emergency foster care.

“For these children, Christmas simply doesn’t exist. That is why I’m a Secret Santa and have collaborated with Action for Children who have designed these limited edition t-shirts and jumpers to support these children, so that they can have a magical Christmas too.”

Action for Children’s Secret Santa t-shirts and jumpers are available to purchase from £19 at www.actionforchildrenshop.com