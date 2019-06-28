The summery weather has been worrying Stacey

Stacey Solomon has been so honest about the struggles of having a newborn baby ever since the birth of her tiny tot, Rex, last month.

From documenting her breast feeding struggles to chatting about the ups and downs of post partum life, she’s revealed it all.

The Loose Women panellist, who recently admitted to not leaving the house for a month, took to Instagram today to share her latest fear surrounding her youngest son’s safety.

Posting an adorable snap, the 29-year-old can be seen sitting in the garden with her three children, Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven, and baby Rex.

Lounging on the grass with her offspring, Stacey admitted to her followers that the summery weather had resulted in an afternoon of protecting her little one from the sun’s rays.

Addressing her fans, she penned: ‘Garden time. 💐 There were some weird hormonal moments today 🥴 But feeling the sun on my skin, fresh air and warmth is like medicine for the soul! And having to move around like a sun dial in awkward positions so that I could enjoy some rays but not let any on Rex was a form of meditation in itself 😂

‘I couldn’t think of anything else other than – has the sun moved? Is it on his skin? And How the heck am I going to manipulate my body to block it?’

The X-Factor star from Essex went on to explain how the picture itself had triggered a feeling of guilt for her.

‘I’m even mildly disappointed that for the 3 seconds it took for my sister to take this picture, there appears to be some sneaky sun on his arm! Damn it! 😂.’