Stacey Solomon admits fear of the sun getting on baby Rex’s skin as she shares adorable family photo

Caitlin Elliott

The summery weather has been worrying Stacey

Stacey Solomon has been so honest about the struggles of having a newborn baby ever since the birth of her tiny tot, Rex, last month.

Stacey Solomon

From documenting her breast feeding struggles to chatting about the ups and downs of post partum life, she’s revealed it all.

The Loose Women panellist, who recently admitted to not leaving the house for a month, took to Instagram today to share her latest fear surrounding her youngest son’s safety.

Posting an adorable snap, the 29-year-old can be seen sitting in the garden with her three children, Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven, and baby Rex.

💐 Garden time. 💐 There were some weird hormonal moments today 🥴 But feeling the sun on my skin, fresh air and warmth is like medicine for the soul! And having to move around like a sun dial in awkward positions so that I could enjoy some rays but not let any on Rex was a form of meditation in itself 😂 I couldn’t think of anything else other than – has the sun moved? Is it on his skin? And How the heck am I going to manipulate my body to block it? I’m even mildly disappointed that for the 3 seconds it took for my sister to take this picture, there appears to be some sneaky sun on his arm! Damn it! 😂

Lounging on the grass with her offspring, Stacey admitted to her followers that the summery weather had resulted in an afternoon of protecting her little one from the sun’s rays.

Addressing her fans, she penned: ‘Garden time. 💐 There were some weird hormonal moments today 🥴 But feeling the sun on my skin, fresh air and warmth is like medicine for the soul! And having to move around like a sun dial in awkward positions so that I could enjoy some rays but not let any on Rex was a form of meditation in itself 😂

Trying this on for size 😂 we haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing 😂 I don’t know why I feel so wierd about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door. Haha! Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway😂). I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there. Loads of people have told me about the @peanut app. It’s an app that connects you with other mums in your area to chat, meet up or just get some advice. I’ve joined, so I’m gonna give it a go. I need to get myself connected with other like minded mummas in my area. If anyone else is feeling the same and wanting to get out there, you should give it a go! I love the thought of surrounding myself with people who are hopefully feeling the same… I’m excited our first adventure into the big wide world, well maybe not world but at least a 1 mile radius of my house!😂💙 #peanutapp AD

‘I couldn’t think of anything else other than – has the sun moved? Is it on his skin? And How the heck am I going to manipulate my body to block it?’

The X-Factor star from Essex went on to explain how the picture itself had triggered a feeling of guilt for her.

‘I’m even mildly disappointed that for the 3 seconds it took for my sister to take this picture, there appears to be some sneaky sun on his arm! Damn it! 😂.’