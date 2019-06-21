Stacey has been so honest about life with new born Rex

Stacey Solomon has admitted she hasn’t left the house in four weeks since giving birth to new baby, Rex.

The TV star and her boyfriend, actor, Joe Swash, welcomed their first child together last month in the form of the little one.

Now, 29-year-old Stacey has penned a super honest Instagram post confessing the ‘weird’ and ‘crazy’ fears she has surrounding going outside with her newborn tot.

Uploading a snap in which she can be seen holding Rex tight to her chest in a baby carrying sling, the Loose Women panellist confessed she was simply ‘trying it on for size’ and is yet to have stepped foot beyond her front door.

She wrote: ‘Trying this on for size 😂 we haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing 😂.’

Dishing the details on her concerns and worries, the mum-of-three continued: ‘I don’t know why I feel so wierd about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door.’

Acknowledging that her fears are irrational, the former X-Factor star hailed post-pregnancy hormones as the explanation.

‘Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway😂). I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there.’