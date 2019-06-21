Stacey Solomon admits she hasn’t left the house in FOUR WEEKS as she reveals ‘weird’ and ‘crazy’ fears of going outside with new baby Rex

Stacey Solomon has admitted she hasn’t left the house in four weeks since giving birth to new baby, Rex.

The TV star and her boyfriend, actor, Joe Swash, welcomed their first child together last month in the form of the little one.

Now, 29-year-old Stacey has penned a super honest Instagram post confessing the ‘weird’ and ‘crazy’ fears she has surrounding going outside with her newborn tot.

Uploading a snap in which she can be seen holding Rex tight to her chest in a baby carrying sling, the Loose Women panellist confessed she was simply ‘trying it on for size’ and is yet to have stepped foot beyond her front door.

Trying this on for size 😂 we haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing 😂 I don’t know why I feel so wierd about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door. Haha! Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway😂). I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there. Loads of people have told me about the @peanut app. It’s an app that connects you with other mums in your area to chat, meet up or just get some advice. I’ve joined, so I’m gonna give it a go. I need to get myself connected with other like minded mummas in my area. If anyone else is feeling the same and wanting to get out there, you should give it a go! I love the thought of surrounding myself with people who are hopefully feeling the same… I’m excited our first adventure into the big wide world, well maybe not world but at least a 1 mile radius of my house!😂💙 #peanutapp

She wrote: ‘Trying this on for size 😂 we haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing 😂.’

Dishing the details on her concerns and worries, the mum-of-three continued: ‘I don’t know why I feel so wierd about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door.’

Acknowledging that her fears are irrational, the former X-Factor star hailed post-pregnancy hormones as the explanation.

‘Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway😂). I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there.’