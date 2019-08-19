Baby fever alert 😍

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram today to share an utterly adorable photo of her baby son, Rex.

In the sweet snap the tiny tot, who was born in May this year, can be seen flashing a huge toothless grin for the camera.

Proudly holding her little, 29-year-old Stacey also beamed with joy for the snap.

Captioning the upload, the mum-of-three explained that the cute photo was the first one in which she and Rex are both smiling.

She wrote: ‘Sunday smiles 😬 I FINALLY got a picture of us both smiling – well my sister got it! Thank u Jem Jem 😍 It’s going straight on the wall! Happy Sunday everyone 💙.’

Hordes of Stacey’s supportive fans took to the comment section, with loads pointing out that the blue eyed babe looks just like his EastEnders star daddy, Joe Swash.

One penned: ‘He is literally baby Joe 😍 too cute,’ while a second agreed, chipping in: ‘It is stunning! Doesn’t he look like Joe?!❤️,’ and a third added: ‘He looks so much like his Daddy!! Beautiful picture of pure happiness 😍❤️😍.’

Loose Women panellist Stacey has been admirably honest about life as mum since giving birth to Rex.

Earlier this week, the former X-Factor contestant uploaded an intimate image of Rex asleep on her chest, baring her post-pregnancy stretch marks on her breasts.

In true Stacey form, she explained how the markings meant something seriously special to her.

She wrote: ‘I know for a fact he wouldn’t settle half as quickly on me if he didn’t have some stretch marks to strum like a guitar every night when he settles for his night sleep. 😂 he plays those silver strings until he’s snoring!

‘It brings me so much joy. There’s so many positives to what the world wants us to see as negatives 💙.’

Aw!