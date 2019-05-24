'My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe,' Joe sweetly wrote

Proud dad Joe Swash has shared a series of sweet black and white photos of his newborn baby boy after Stacey Solomon gave birth yesterday.

Joe, 37, and Loose Women star Stacey, 29, announced they had welcomed their first child together yesterday, a month earlier than planned.

The pair revealed the news with an intimate image of Stacey cradling the newborn on her chest.

Joe wrote: ‘This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

‘We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.

‘So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible.

‘My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe.’

A beaming Joe later shared two black and white snaps of the little one, including a shot of the baby holding onto his thumb which he captioned, ‘2day has been amazing!!!’

View this post on Instagram Good morning sonxxxxx A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on May 24, 2019 at 12:21am PDT

The second adorable picture shows Joe smiling into camera as he kisses his newborn’s tiny foot.

‘Good morning son,’ he sweetly captioned it, revealing the gender of the baby for the very first time.

The pair were inundated with messages of congratulations from their famous friends after announcing the happy news.

‘Wow what a beautifully powerful picture! I’m thrilled for you both,’ Fearne Cotton wrote.

Katie Thornton shared, ‘Typing this with teary eyes. Congratulations you two. You are, and will be, the best parents any baby could hope for.

‘I know it’s scary when they come early, I’ve just put my 11yr old prem baby to bed and it’s hard to believe now that he was once a 5lb handful of love. Sending you all the love in the world.’

First-time mum Christine Lampard, who gave birth to her baby girl Patricia Charlotte Lampard back in September, added, ‘Amazing news! Congratulations.’

Joe and Stacey announced they were expecting their first child together back in February.

Congrats you two!