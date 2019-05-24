Congrats!

Stacey Solomon has spoken out for the first time since she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash on Thursday.

‘No matter how how intense these after birth pains are I’m smiling from ear to ear watching my family at @loosewomen celebrate my baby shower without me. Me and baby are so grateful to have you all in our lives we love you. I’m crying happy tears,’ she gushed.

Stacey, 29, also shared a sweet snap of her breastfeeding with the Loose Women, after alluding to some serious ‘after birth pain’ on Twitter.

Stacey’s I’m A Celeb host boyfriend, Joe, revealed the news that Stacey had given birth in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

It read: ‘This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

‘We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe.’

24 hours later, he revealed that the baby was a boy.

‘Morning son,’ he wrote alongside a snap of him kissing the little one’s feet.

According to her sister, Jemma, Stacey – who has two sons, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven – gave birth quickly.

Speaking about the shock arrival, she said: ‘It was amazing, I feel like he flew out of her.

‘She was saying it was hours, but I got into work at 8, he was born 10:01, so I thought, “That was pretty quick!” He just came so quick I couldn’t help.’

Huge congrats!