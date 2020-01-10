Stacey Solomon comforted Linda Robson as she broke town in tears on Loose Women earlier today.

The 61-year-old made her return to the ITV daytime show today to open up about the secret “meltdown” behind her year-long break from Loose Women.

Tearful Linda was comforted by Stacey as she explained that it all started with a decision to cut down her alcohol intake and spiralled into anxiety, depression and OCD.

“I came off the wine, and I used to take a tablet to help me sleep every night. When I came off the wine, I upped the tablet, and then I got concerned about taking it,” she said.

“So I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet – I won’t mention the name but I had a really, really bad reaction to it, a proper meltdown. I got really bad anxiety, really bad depression, and my OCD kicked into overdrive.”

Linda told fellow panellists Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams that the house had to be “spotless” and she was taking up to four baths a day, as well as washing her bedding daily.

“People joke when they hear someone saying about OCD they think it’s a bit of a joke or whatever, but it’s not actually a joke, it took over my life,” she explained.

Linda hasn’t had a drink in 11 months and is “on the road to recovery” after things got to bad her family “locked” her in her house: “Because I was drinking, they were locking me in and then I was shouting out the door, ‘someone let me out’, and so the police were called and I think they thought I had been kidnapped. But it was my family keeping me safe.”

After being away for well over a year, the Loose Women ladies were thrilled to have Linda back – as were the viewers. Some even branded her decision to speak so openly about her mental health on the show “courageous”.

“I’ve got a lot of respect and admiration for Linda Robson for sharing this with us. This takes so, so much courage. #LooseWomen,” one fan tweeted.

Another said, “Linda Robson seems like such a down to earth woman. Bless her on #LooseWomen talking about her battle with OCD, good on her and I’m glad to hear shes recovering.”