Stacey Solomon makes exciting announcement about new collaboration

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she has been working on an exciting collaboration.

The TV presenter took to her Instagram account to share a paid partnership post with Primark with her 2.3 million followers.

Sharing a series of gorgeous modelling shots, the Loose Women panellist revealed that she has launched a collection with the high-street bargain store – and we are loving the look of it.

The mum-of-three uploaded a series of six photos showing off the autumnal jumpers, jackets, coats and skirts that are part of her new collection with the low-price retailer.

And if you love them as much as we do, the fashionable TV star revealed that we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on them, as the collection will be available in Primark stores across the country from this Thursday 10th October.

Announcing the exciting news, she captioned her post, ‘ad. feeling pretty ☺️😍 (might delete later 😂) I’m so excited and proud to say I’m doing another collection with @primark 😬😬

‘Never in a million years did I think I’d get to design and make a collection with a brand I have shopped in my whole life. Let alone get to do it TWICE 😬

‘I have to thank you all because without your support this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you for loving the first collection so much I got the chance to make another. you’ve honestly made my dreams come true. I hope you love it as much as I loved making it.

‘Here’s a little peak of what’s to come, I’d love to know your favourites let me know in the comments below 🖤 look 1-2-3-4-5 or 6?? Love you all to the moon & back 💫 IN STORES FROM THURSDAY 💫🖤🖤 #staceysolomonxprimark #iworkwithprimark’

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for Stacey, as they took to the designer’s Instagram comments to congratulate her.

‘Love, love, bloody love it all ♥️♥️,’ wrote one fan, ‘……. can’t wait for payday 💜💜’.

‘I hope I can get to a Primark before it sells out,’ added another. ‘Congratulations on your continued success Stacey x’.

Others added, ‘such a great collection ❤️❤️’, ‘NEED EVERYTHING!!!!🙌 Huge congratulations lovely!💖💖💖’ and ‘EEEEEEEEK I AM SO EXCITED’.

Big congrats to Stacey!