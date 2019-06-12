Stacey is always honest about life as a mum
Stacey Solomon took to Instagram last night to pen a super honest update on motherhood, weeks after the birth of her third son, Rex.
The 29-year-old, who has shared plenty of candid posts with her 1.8 million followers since she arrival of her newborn baby, updated fans with another heartfelt caption.
Posting a photo in which she can be seen on the floor, playing with toys beside seven-year-old son, Leighton.
While enjoying some family fun time, the former X-Factor star, who has welcomed baby Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash, expressed some breast milk using a pump.
Beside the sweet photo, the Loose Women panellist, who is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary, opened up about feeling some serious parent-guilt, writing: ‘Knowing that my boys don’t bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud. Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds.’
MORE: Stacey Solomon shares ADORABLE pictures of her sons meeting their new baby brother
https://www.instagram.com/p/BylCqV2D25O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Stacey went on to explain her concern that she isn’t able to spend as much time with her older sons since Rex was born, adding: ‘Feel like I’ve neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven’t managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??). I’ve now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer.
‘The fact that they’ve been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they’re just so bloomin good.’
The telly personality also confessed that she is yet to venture far from home since giving birth last month, adding: ‘I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting 😂
‘When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help… 🙏🏼.’